Euro Markets: EUAs rise to six-month high as traders start to eye resumption of full auctions in September

Published 17:36 on August 17, 2022 / Last updated at 17:57 on August 17, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

EUA prices rose to their highest in six months on Wednesday as the upward spiral in energy prices continued, with some traders now starting to eye a potential retracement in September, when allowance auction volumes increase and the reduced liquidity due to the holiday period comes to an end.