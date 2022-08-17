EUA prices rose to their highest in six months on Wednesday as the upward spiral in energy prices continued, with some traders now starting to eye a potential retracement in September, when allowance auction volumes increase and the reduced liquidity due to the holiday period comes to an end.
Euro Markets: EUAs rise to six-month high as traders start to eye resumption of full auctions in September
