A Toronto-based VER investment firm on Thursday estimated its growing project portfolio will cross the 20-million credit mark by 2027, as the company also disclosed recent funding commitments and project milestones.
Canadian VER investor expects issuance of 20 mln carbon credits by 2027
A Toronto-based VER investment firm on Thursday estimated its growing project portfolio will cross the 20-million credit mark by 2027, as the company also disclosed recent funding commitments and project milestones.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.