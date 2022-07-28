A growing number of Chinese companies are making long-term commitments on new CCER project development and transactions, despite a complete lack of clarity on when the programme might restart and which methodologies might be eligible if and when it does.
Tired of waiting, Chinese firms begin placing bets on future CCERs
A growing number of Chinese companies are making long-term commitments on new CCER project development and transactions, despite a complete lack of clarity on when the programme might restart and which methodologies might be eligible if and when it does.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.