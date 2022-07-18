EMEA > UK outlines plan to reduce gas influence on electricity market

UK outlines plan to reduce gas influence on electricity market

Published 15:18 on July 18, 2022  /  Last updated at 15:18 on July 18, 2022  /  EMEA, UK ETS  /  No Comments

The UK government has outlined plans to reform the country’s power market for the first time in a decade to try and reduce the influence of surging gas prices by shifting the focus of a new system to clean energy sources, in a consultation launched Monday.

The UK government has outlined plans to reform the country’s power market for the first time in a decade to try and reduce the influence of surging gas prices by shifting the focus of a new system to clean energy sources, in a consultation launched Monday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software