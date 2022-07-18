EUA prices clawed back most of their early losses to remain rangebound on Monday amid a generally quiet market, as traders speculated over the progress of ETS reform negotiations, while attention focused on the likelihood of Nord Stream 1 gas flows resuming after a maintenance outage, and concerns over a major German utility’s financial health.
Euro Markets: EUAs edge lower in thin trade as market focuses on resumption of Nord Stream gas supply
