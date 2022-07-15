The Bahamas has appointed a company to manage the country’s carbon credit sales, with the government taking a 49% ownership share in the firm and up to 85% of the initial revenues.
Bahamas govt takes big ownership, revenue stake in firm appointed to manage country’s new carbon credit business
