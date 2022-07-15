North Carolina targets 2024 linkage with RGGI programme

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper’s (D) administration is aiming to have its proposed power sector cap-and-trade rulemaking take effect next year and join the US Northeast and Mid-Atlantic RGGI programme in 2024, according to a government presentation on Thursday.