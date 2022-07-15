Producers go long, speculators short on CCA and RGGI positions

Published 22:29 on July 15, 2022

Speculators saw their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) fall again this week following a short-lived rebound, while compliance entities’ positions roared back after an increasingly rare contraction last week, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.