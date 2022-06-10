A trio of past California Carbon Offset (CCO) livestock projects in the Land of 10,000 Lakes are seeking to switch over to the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) instead, according to data published by state regulator ARB on Friday.
Three Minnesota CCO dairy digesters apply for LCFS programme
A trio of past California Carbon Offset (CCO) livestock projects in the Land of 10,000 Lakes are seeking to switch over to the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) instead, according to data published by state regulator ARB on Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.