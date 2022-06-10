Three Minnesota CCO dairy digesters apply for LCFS programme

Published 22:55 on June 10, 2022 / Last updated at 22:55 on June 10, 2022

A trio of past California Carbon Offset (CCO) livestock projects in the Land of 10,000 Lakes are seeking to switch over to the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) instead, according to data published by state regulator ARB on Friday.