CCA and RGGI emitters add to holdings, while speculators in both markets reduce net positions

Published 22:58 on June 10, 2022 / Last updated at 22:58 on June 10, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Compliance entities raised their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) net length back towards a 13-month high this week, while speculators modestly retreated on their positions following last week’s surge, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.