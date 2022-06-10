Compliance entities raised their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) net length back towards a 13-month high this week, while speculators modestly retreated on their positions following last week’s surge, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.
CCA and RGGI emitters add to holdings, while speculators in both markets reduce net positions
