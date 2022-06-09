South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) will develop a “next generation” liquefied CO2 (LCO2) carrier, it has announced, reflecting a further step being taken by Asian industrial players to bring CO2 transport options to commercial scale.
Hyundai to design “world’s largest” LCO2 carrier as Asia-Pacific eyes greater role for CCS
