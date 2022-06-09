China weakens ETS allocation standards, extends data submission deadline

Published 10:10 on June 9, 2022 / Last updated at 10:10 on June 9, 2022

China has announced new rules for determining the number of carbon allowances in its emissions trading scheme that traders say will lead to a bump in the number of permits, while also extending the deadline for submitting 2021 emissions data due to Covid disruptions.