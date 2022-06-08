Africa > Shipping’s net zero ambition in the doldrums at the IMO

Shipping’s net zero ambition in the doldrums at the IMO

Published 19:46 on June 8, 2022  /  Last updated at 19:51 on June 8, 2022  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, New Zealand, Shipping, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US  /  No Comments

On World Oceans Day, international shipping looks set to run aground of progress to phase out emissions, with governments clashing at the UN’s International Maritime Organisation (IMO) negotiations over a potential global 2050 net zero emissions goal.

On World Oceans Day, international shipping looks set to run aground of progress to phase out emissions, with governments clashing at the UN’s International Maritime Organisation (IMO) negotiations over a potential global 2050 net zero emissions goal.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software