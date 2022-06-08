On World Oceans Day, international shipping looks set to run aground of progress to phase out emissions, with governments clashing at the UN’s International Maritime Organisation (IMO) negotiations over a potential global 2050 net zero emissions goal.
Shipping’s net zero ambition in the doldrums at the IMO
On World Oceans Day, international shipping looks set to run aground of progress to phase out emissions, with governments clashing at the UN’s International Maritime Organisation (IMO) negotiations over a potential global 2050 net zero emissions goal.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.