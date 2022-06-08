The EU’s Modernisation Fund made available €2.4 billion to seven central and eastern member states on Wednesday, with the vehicle’s third disbursal being put towards 45 projects for renewables and energy efficiency but including some gas-fired activities.
EU’s ETS-derived Modernisation Fund invests €2.4 billion in seven nations
