US-listed ETF launched to track carbon offset futures

Published 15:45 on April 27, 2022 / Last updated at 15:45 on April 27, 2022

A US-listed exchange-traded fund tracking CORSIA-eligible and nature-based offset futures contracts began trading on Wednesday, building on the asset manager’s existing suite of global carbon allowance-focused funds.