A US-listed exchange-traded fund tracking CORSIA-eligible and nature-based offset futures contracts began trading on Wednesday, building on the asset manager’s existing suite of global carbon allowance-focused funds.
US-listed ETF launched to track carbon offset futures
A US-listed exchange-traded fund tracking CORSIA-eligible and nature-based offset futures contracts began trading on Wednesday, building on the asset manager’s existing suite of global carbon allowance-focused funds.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.