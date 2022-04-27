A group of staffers at the Shanghai Environment and Energy Exchange have been living in the office for nearly a month to ensure the Chinese carbon market operates as normal while the entire city is locked down due to a Covid-19 outbreak.
Exchange staffers live in office during Shanghai lockdown to keep China carbon market open
