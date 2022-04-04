Carbon price for shipping can unlock low carbon spend in developing economies, report says

The use of market-based measures such as carbon pricing for the shipping industry would generate annual revenue between $40-80 billion by 2050, enabling enough funds for the decarbonisation of the hard-to-abate sector while also providing a source of climate finance for less developed economies, according to a report from the World Bank.