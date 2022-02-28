UPDATE – US Supreme Court wrestles with EPA’s ability to regulate power sector CO2 output

Published 21:46 on February 28, 2022 / Last updated at 01:08 on March 1, 2022

Republican-led states and coal companies argued before the US’ highest court on Monday that the EPA cannot implement regulations to stimulate a grid-wide shift to low-carbon generation from fossil fuels, while President Joe Biden’s (D) administration and power generators contended the federal government has this authority and should include emissions trading as a key mechanism to achieve this end.