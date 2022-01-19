All but one of the 30 European countries with renewable energy targets for 2020 reached their goals, the European Commission said Wednesday, with some forced to tap intergovernmental trade provisions.
All but one country hits EU’s 2020 renewable energy targets
All but one of the 30 European countries with renewable energy targets for 2020 reached their goals, the European Commission said Wednesday, with some forced to tap intergovernmental trade provisions.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.