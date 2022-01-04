Speculators dominate new California-registered WCI accounts in Q4

Published 16:14 on January 4, 2022

The number of California-registered Compliance Instrument Tracking System Service (CITSS) accounts hit another all-time high during Q4 2021, with investment management firms and other speculators continuing to pour into the linked WCI carbon market, according data from state regulator ARB.