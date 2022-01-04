Producers slash CCA short position, speculators cut net long after Dec-21 expiry

Published 18:11 on January 4, 2022 / Last updated at 18:11 on January 4, 2022 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Regulated entities in the WCI cap-and-trade programme saw their net California Carbon Allowance (CCA) short position more than halve last week as the Dec-21 expiry occurred, while financial players saw their net length crater to a 6.5-month low, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Monday.