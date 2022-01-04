Regulated entities in the WCI cap-and-trade programme saw their net California Carbon Allowance (CCA) short position more than halve last week as the Dec-21 expiry occurred, while financial players saw their net length crater to a 6.5-month low, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Monday.
Producers slash CCA short position, speculators cut net long after Dec-21 expiry
Regulated entities in the WCI cap-and-trade programme saw their net California Carbon Allowance (CCA) short position more than halve last week as the Dec-21 expiry occurred, while financial players saw their net length crater to a 6.5-month low, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Monday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.