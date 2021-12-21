Russian oil titan Rosneft has approved a range of new 2030 climate targets to put it on a pathway to net zero operational emissions by 2050, the company’s board said on Tuesday, though its expansion plans mean the firm’s overall carbon footprint is still likely to increase this decade.
Rosneft sets net zero by 2050 target for Scope 1, 2 emissions
