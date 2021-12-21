Asia Pacific > Indian developer’s Shell deal paves way for big roll-out of nature-based offset projects in South Asia

Indian developer’s Shell deal paves way for big roll-out of nature-based offset projects in South Asia

Published 15:28 on December 21, 2021  /  Last updated at 15:28 on December 21, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, REDD, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

A major India-headquartered carbon offset developer has struck a deal with oil major Shell to develop nature-based carbon credit initiatives across South Asia, though that’s just part of its strategy to drive a shift from the renewables-dominated project landscape in the region.

A major India-headquartered carbon offset developer has struck a deal with oil major Shell to develop nature-based carbon credit initiatives across South Asia, though that’s just part of its strategy to drive a shift from the renewables-dominated project landscape in the region.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software