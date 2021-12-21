Indian developer’s Shell deal paves way for big roll-out of nature-based offset projects in South Asia

A major India-headquartered carbon offset developer has struck a deal with oil major Shell to develop nature-based carbon credit initiatives across South Asia, though that’s just part of its strategy to drive a shift from the renewables-dominated project landscape in the region.