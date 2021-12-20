Asia Pacific > SK Market: KAUs climb to 19-mth high as financials enter market

SK Market: KAUs climb to 19-mth high as financials enter market

Published 09:03 on December 20, 2021  /  Last updated at 09:03 on December 20, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, South Korea  /  No Comments

Spot allowances in South Korea’s emissions trading scheme rose to a 19-month high on Monday as 20 financial institutions were accepted into the market to bolster liquidity.

