Global coal generation to bounce back from last year’s Covid-19 slump to reach all time high in 2021, IEA says

Published 11:08 on December 17, 2021 / Last updated at 11:08 on December 17, 2021

Global power generation from coal will rebound to an all-time high this year, driven by a worldwide economic recovery causing electricity demand to accelerate at a rate faster than low carbon sources of energy can keep up with, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report on Friday.