Americas > UPDATE – US carbon price would have “relatively modest” effect on emissions -govt study

UPDATE – US carbon price would have “relatively modest” effect on emissions -govt study

Published 17:13 on December 15, 2021  /  Last updated at 18:42 on December 15, 2021  /  Americas, Carbon Taxes, US  /  No Comments

The imposition of a federal CO2 tax or cap-and-trade programme would significantly drive GHG abatement from electric power, but overall mitigation would lag due to lower price sensitives in other sectors, according a government study published Tuesday as lawmakers struggle to pass legislation that features far less explicit climate action.

*Updates at the end with further details on Build Back Better Act negotiations*

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software