*Updates at the end with further details on Build Back Better Act negotiations*
UPDATE – US carbon price would have “relatively modest” effect on emissions -govt study
The imposition of a federal CO2 tax or cap-and-trade programme would significantly drive GHG abatement from electric power, but overall mitigation would lag due to lower price sensitives in other sectors, according a government study published Tuesday as lawmakers struggle to pass legislation that features far less explicit climate action.
