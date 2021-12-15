UPDATE – US carbon price would have “relatively modest” effect on emissions -govt study

Published 17:13 on December 15, 2021 / Last updated at 18:42 on December 15, 2021 / Americas, Carbon Taxes, US / No Comments

The imposition of a federal CO2 tax or cap-and-trade programme would significantly drive GHG abatement from electric power, but overall mitigation would lag due to lower price sensitives in other sectors, according a government study published Tuesday as lawmakers struggle to pass legislation that features far less explicit climate action.