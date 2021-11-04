EUAs broke above persistent resistance to reach a three-week high near €61.50, but selling once again emerged to push prices back to the €59-60 range they have occupied for much of the past few weeks.
Euro Markets: EUAs fail to hold above technical resistance after hitting 3-week high
