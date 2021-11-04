COP26 Roundup: Day 4 – Nov. 4

Published 07:22 on November 4, 2021 / Last updated at 10:44 on November 4, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Bavardage, Canada, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, China, Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Japan, Kyoto Mechanisms, Mexico, Middle East, New Market Mechanisms, New Zealand, Other APAC, REDD, Shipping, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, UK ETS, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Day 4 of COP26 in Glasgow is energy day, while delegates continue technical negotiations on all issues in closed sessions.