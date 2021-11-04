China > China orders efficiency improvements for coal-fired power plants

China orders efficiency improvements for coal-fired power plants

Published 06:49 on November 4, 2021  /  Last updated at 06:49 on November 4, 2021  /  China, China's National ETS  /  No Comments

China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) has ordered most coal-fired power plants to improve their coal-burning efficiency, a move that could further increase the oversupply of allowances in the ETS unless the environment ministry adopts similar adjustments to the CO2 allocation benchmark.

China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) has ordered most coal-fired power plants to improve their coal-burning efficiency, a move that could further increase the oversupply of allowances in the ETS unless the environment ministry adopts similar adjustments to the CO2 allocation benchmark.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software