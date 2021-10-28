Oil major Shell will target a 50% absolute cut in its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030, the company said in Q3 results on Thursday, adding that part of the goal would be met by a “limited amount” of offsets.
Shell aims for 50% cut in Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 2030
