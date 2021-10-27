International > Carbon-backed crypto initiative buys nearly 7 mln offsets in first week after launch

Carbon-backed crypto initiative buys nearly 7 mln offsets in first week after launch

Published 09:44 on October 27, 2021  /  Last updated at 09:44 on October 27, 2021  /  International, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

A digital currency protocol backed by carbon credits has purchased close to 7 million VCS units in the first week after its launch, while reaching a market cap of over $1.1 billion.

