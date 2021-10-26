China’s environment ministry has ordered regional authorities to re-examine all ETS emissions data for 2019 and 2020 with just weeks to go before the first compliance deadline, amid revelations of reporting fraud this summer.
China orders new check of all ETS emissions in response to data fraud
