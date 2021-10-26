Australia announces 2050 net zero target, but 2030 goal remains unchanged

Published 03:56 on October 26, 2021 / Last updated at 03:58 on October 26, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia, Climate Talks, International, New Market Mechanisms / No Comments

Australia on Tuesday committed to reaching net zero emissions by mid-century while keeping its 2030 target unchanged, relying on technology developments and offsets to meet its ambition rather than new policies.