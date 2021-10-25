VCM Report: Exchange-traded VER prices notch new highs as traders absorb bumper supply

Published 22:39 on October 25, 2021 / Last updated at 02:47 on October 26, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, China, China's Offset Market, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Standardised voluntary emissions reduction (VER) prices for CORSIA- and nature-based units trended up towards fresh record highs on exchanges this week, with voluntary carbon market (VCM) participants citing involvement by speculative firms and crypto traders for the increase.