Euro Markets: EUAs surge on firm energy, while UK carbon slides ahead of auction

Published 01:10 on October 4, 2021 / Last updated at 06:32 on October 4, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

EUAs on Monday rose to their highest since the market set a new record last week, as the new quarter encouraged traders to put on new positions while wider energy markets surged. Meanwhile, UKA slumped nearly 7% as traders looked ahead to Wednesday's fortnightly auction.