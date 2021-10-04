Euro Markets: EUAs surge on firm energy, while UK carbon slides ahead of auction
Published 01:10 on October 4, 2021 / Last updated at 06:32 on October 4, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
EUAs on Monday rose to their highest since the market set a new record last week, as the new quarter encouraged traders to put on new positions while wider energy markets surged. Meanwhile, UKA slumped nearly 7% as traders looked ahead to Wednesday's fortnightly auction.
