Despite snub, EU lawmakers may yet call for carbon market speculation curbs
Published 18:46 on October 1, 2021 / Last updated at 18:56 on October 1, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
A European Parliament resolution to seek restrictions on speculation in the bloc’s carbon market could still be tabled in the coming weeks, EU sources told Carbon Pulse on Friday, despite an initial rejection by political leaders.
A European Parliament resolution to seek restrictions on speculation in the bloc’s carbon market could still be tabled in the coming weeks, EU sources told Carbon Pulse on Friday, despite an initial rejection by political leaders.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.