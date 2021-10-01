UK ETS on track to be world’s third carbon market to trigger price curbs
Published 15:47 on October 1, 2021 / Last updated at 15:47 on October 1, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
The UK’s carbon market faces the prospect of being the third ETS in the world to inject additional permits to try to restrain soaring prices, as the cost of permits in the nascent scheme has risen more than 40% above its Cost Containment Mechanism's current trigger level.
The UK’s carbon market faces the prospect of being the third ETS in the world to inject additional permits to try to restrain soaring prices, as the cost of permits in the nascent scheme has risen more than 40% above its Cost Containment Mechanism’s current trigger level.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.