UK ETS on track to be world’s third carbon market to trigger price curbs

Published 15:47 on October 1, 2021

The UK’s carbon market faces the prospect of being the third ETS in the world to inject additional permits to try to restrain soaring prices, as the cost of permits in the nascent scheme has risen more than 40% above its Cost Containment Mechanism's current trigger level.