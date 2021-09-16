Finland’s government to ease path for voluntary offsetting, ETS plans on hold
Published 22:46 on September 16, 2021 / Last updated at 22:46 on September 16, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Finland’s government on Thursday moved to exempt voluntary offset trade from a law that restricted the practice to charities, a move expected to boost corporate buying and potentially spurring further requirements for corresponding adjustments for domestic carbon-cutting projects.
