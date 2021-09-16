FEATURE: With Merkel’s departure, German election to usher in new era of climate policies
Published 21:01 on September 16, 2021 / Last updated at 21:01 on September 16, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, International / No Comments
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is preparing to step aside following the country's Sep. 26 election, making room for a new era of climate policies, with the Green party platform the most detailed on meeting newly-raised domestic emissions targets and engaging at EU level.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is preparing to step aside following the country’s Sep. 26 election, making room for a new era of climate policies, with the Green party platform the most detailed on meeting newly-raised domestic emissions targets and engaging at EU level.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.