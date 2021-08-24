Myanmar submits revised Paris pledge strong on REDD, including Article 6 programme

Published 22:06 on August 24, 2021 / Last updated at 22:06 on August 24, 2021

Myanmar has submitted a revised NDC to the UN featuring its first mitigation goals and specifically referencing a South Korean programme it intends to develop under the Paris Agreement’s Article 6 international trading provision.