Americas > RFS Market: RIN prices drop to two-week low as corn weighs

RFS Market: RIN prices drop to two-week low as corn weighs

Published 18:09 on July 7, 2021  /  Last updated at 20:13 on July 7, 2021  /  Americas, RINs & LCFS, US  /  No Comments

US biofuel credit (RIN) values fell to a more than two-week low on Wednesday on declining corn prices, while federal lawmakers introduced bipartisan legislation to negate a recent Supreme Court decision on Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) waivers.

US biofuel credit (RIN) values fell to a more than two-week low on Wednesday on declining corn prices, while federal lawmakers introduced bipartisan legislation to negate a recent Supreme Court decision on Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) waivers.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software