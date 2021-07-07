RFS Market: RIN prices drop to two-week low as corn weighs

Published 18:09 on July 7, 2021 / Last updated at 20:13 on July 7, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

US biofuel credit (RIN) values fell to a more than two-week low on Wednesday on declining corn prices, while federal lawmakers introduced bipartisan legislation to negate a recent Supreme Court decision on Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) waivers.