Americas > UPDATE – NA Markets: CCAs leap above $24 on renewed financial interest and lack of sellers

UPDATE – NA Markets: CCAs leap above $24 on renewed financial interest and lack of sellers

Published 18:27 on July 7, 2021  /  Last updated at 21:24 on July 7, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices soared to new records over the first half of the holiday-shortened week as speculative interest remained robust and few sellers appeared, with several traders attributing some purchases to power sector emitters.

*Adds details from Wednesday afternoon trading that sent CCA prices to a new all-time high*

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software