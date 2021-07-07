UPDATE – NA Markets: CCAs leap above $24 on renewed financial interest and lack of sellers

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices soared to new records over the first half of the holiday-shortened week as speculative interest remained robust and few sellers appeared, with several traders attributing some purchases to power sector emitters.