UPDATE – NA Markets: CCAs leap above $24 on renewed financial interest and lack of sellers
Published 18:27 on July 7, 2021 / Last updated at 21:24 on July 7, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices soared to new records over the first half of the holiday-shortened week as speculative interest remained robust and few sellers appeared, with several traders attributing some purchases to power sector emitters.
*Adds details from Wednesday afternoon trading that sent CCA prices to a new all-time high*
