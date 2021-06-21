EMEA > Euro Markets: EUAs lift again as focus turns to options expiry

Euro Markets: EUAs lift again as focus turns to options expiry

Published 18:05 on June 21, 2021  /  Last updated at 18:05 on June 21, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs gained for a second straight session on Monday, climbing towards €53 as traders braced for a volatile spell ahead of options expiry.

EUAs gained for a second straight session on Monday, climbing towards €53 as traders braced for a volatile spell ahead of options expiry.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software