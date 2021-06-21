VCM Report: CORSIA-eligible credit values rise, CME Group announces nature-based futures contract launch
Published 17:49 on June 21, 2021 / Last updated at 17:52 on June 21, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, China, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Prices for CORSIA-eligible voluntary emissions reductions (VERs) ticked up once again this week, while US-based exchange CME Group announced it will launch a nature-based carbon offset futures contract this summer.
Prices for CORSIA-eligible voluntary emissions reductions (VERs) ticked up once again this week, while US-based exchange CME Group announced it will launch a nature-based carbon offset futures contract this summer.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.