VCM Report: CORSIA-eligible credit values rise, CME Group announces nature-based futures contract launch

Published 17:49 on June 21, 2021 / Last updated at 17:52 on June 21, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, China, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Prices for CORSIA-eligible voluntary emissions reductions (VERs) ticked up once again this week, while US-based exchange CME Group announced it will launch a nature-based carbon offset futures contract this summer.