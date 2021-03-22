Utah legislature reapproves funding for lawsuit challenging California climate policies
Published 16:19 on March 22, 2021 / Last updated at 16:19 on March 22, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
Utah Republicans restored funding to challenge California’s cap-and-trade programme and emissions performance standing (EPS), with the lawsuit likely to progress this summer, state officials told Carbon Pulse.
