Green Climate Fund commits $1.2 bln to new projects
Published 08:27 on March 22, 2021 / Last updated at 08:27 on March 22, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, International, Mexico, Other APAC / No Comments
The Green Climate Fund approved $1.2 billion in new funding to 15 projects at this year’s first board meeting, including programmes aiming to cut emissions by more than 420 MtCO2e over their life spans.
