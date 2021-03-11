Xpansiv launches nature-based carbon offset product

Published 14:00 on March 11, 2021 / Last updated at 23:06 on March 10, 2021

Spot commodities exchange and market data firm Xpansiv launched a nature-based version of its Global Emissions Offset (GEO) on Thursday, building on the firm’s spot and futures offerings of its CORSIA-aligned carbon credits.