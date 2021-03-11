Xpansiv launches nature-based carbon offset product
Published 14:00 on March 11, 2021 / Last updated at 23:06 on March 10, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, China, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Spot commodities exchange and market data firm Xpansiv launched a nature-based version of its Global Emissions Offset (GEO) on Thursday, building on the firm’s spot and futures offerings of its CORSIA-aligned carbon credits.
Spot commodities exchange and market data firm Xpansiv launched a nature-based version of its Global Emissions Offset (GEO) on Thursday, building on the firm’s spot and futures offerings of its CORSIA-aligned carbon credits.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.