Poland sees its ETS-covered CO2 output falling 10% by 2030

Published 15:32 on March 11, 2021 / Last updated at 15:36 on March 11, 2021

Poland expects to reduce its EU ETS-covered emissions 10.3% by the end of the decade, according to an energy strategy published late Wednesday that would keep coal in use far longer than experts say is needed to curb global warming.