New Zealand adopts contested CO2 auction reserve price mechanism

Published 09:17 on March 11, 2021  /  Last updated at 09:28 on March 11, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, New Zealand  /  No Comments

New Zealand lawmakers have adopted a confidential reserve price mechanism for carbon permit auctions that observers say creates greater uncertainty and adds unnecessary risk of a failed sale.

