EMEA > Three EU nations set a high bar for EU carbon market reforms

Three EU nations set a high bar for EU carbon market reforms

Published 17:19 on March 1, 2021  /  Last updated at 17:19 on March 1, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

The EU should maintain its supply-adjusting MSR rate through 2030 and revise rules for cancelling surplus carbon market allowances, three of the EU’s most climate-ambitious nations have urged.

The EU should maintain its supply-adjusting MSR rate through 2030 and revise rules for cancelling surplus carbon market allowances, three of the EU’s most climate-ambitious nations have urged.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software