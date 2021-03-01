Three EU nations set a high bar for EU carbon market reforms
Published 17:19 on March 1, 2021 / Last updated at 17:19 on March 1, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
The EU should maintain its supply-adjusting MSR rate through 2030 and revise rules for cancelling surplus carbon market allowances, three of the EU’s most climate-ambitious nations have urged.
